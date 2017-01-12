 Danish municipality splitting up housing area to get it on ’Ghetto List’ – The Post

Danish municipality splitting up housing area to get it on ’Ghetto List’

Helsingør mayor doesn’t think move will stigmatise citizens in area

Nøjsomhed: bound for the ‘Ghetto List’ (photo: Områdesekretariat Helsingør)
November 16th, 2018 3:25 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Over the past few months, Benedikte Kiær, the mayor of Helsingør Municipality, has worked towards splitting a housing area so that one part can be placed on the contentious ‘Ghetto List’.

Now, the Transport and Housing Ministry has complied with her wishes and  split Helsingør Syd, the south side of the municipality, into two parts: the area by Nøjsomhed/Sydvej and Vapnagaard.

Significantly, the former lives up to the criteria of the government’s annual ghetto list, which is due to be released on December 1.

“We don’t want a ghetto, we already have one. And now it just needs to get the label it deserves.” Kiær told TV2 News.

“Now a spade will be called a spade and Vapnagaard won’t be a vulnerable district anymore.”

READ MORE: Crime in ‘ghettos’ down sharply, figures show

Reputation and resources
Kiær said that the reason for the split is that the entirety of Helsingør Syd has been on the controversial list of vulnerable housing areas – the step just beneath the controversial ghetto list.

The Nøjsomhed/Sydvej housing area, which has a high number of residents who are not ethnically Danish and struggle with unemployment, has dragged the surrounding areas down. Kiær contends that the split will mean the five other areas won’t be on the vulnerable neighbourhood list anymore.

It also means the municipality will only need to focus on the 1,100 citizens living in Nøjsomhed, rather than the 6,000 residing in Helsingør Syd.

Related News



Latest News

National
More women testing the waters in the Danish construction industry
Editorial
This Week’s Editorial: Greed, sex and vanity ruling the world
Denmark
Danish municipality splitting up housing area to get it on ’Ghetto List’
Business
Denmark’s best workplaces named

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved