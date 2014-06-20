Danish national police commissioner takes full responsibility for Consultant-gate

The national police commissioner, Jens Henrik Højbjerg, concedes that a new analysis paints a “black picture” of how the police use and pay for consultancy services.

The analysis revealed that national police force Rigspolitiet paid consultants at least 273 million from January 2015 to September 2016, but in only 38 percent of cases were other consultants given an opportunity to bid for the jobs. The breach of the rules happened despite new guidelines being introduced in 2014.