Danish national police commissioner takes full responsibility for Consultant-gate

The national police commissioner, Jens Henrik Højbjerg, concedes that a new analysis paints a “black picture” of how the police use and pay for consultancy services.
The analysis revealed that national police force Rigspolitiet paid consultants at least 273 million from January 2015 to September 2016, but in only 38 percent of cases were other consultants given an opportunity to bid for the jobs. The breach of the rules happened despite new guidelines being introduced in 2014.
“In light of these conclusions, we must be more focused on operational solutions,” said Højbjerg. “I apologise for any procurement rules that have not been respected.”
Tighter rules, heads rolling
A former deputy of Rigspolitiet secured contracts worth 20 million kroner for two friends between 2011 and 2013. He was dismissed. Højbjerg would not say if anyone else would be fired.
“The final responsibility is mine,” he said. “We must recognise that our actions have been wholly inadequate.”
Rigspolitiet will be audited by an external firm and all procurement procedures will be reviewed.