Danish nationalist party to disband itself

Right-wing party throws in the towel after leader quits

Not enough support for Daniel’s party line (photo: Danskernes Parti)
June 26th, 2017 9:41 am| by Stephen Gadd
Daniel Carlsen, the founder and chairman of the right-wing nationalist party Danskernes Parti, has retired from politics.

“After more than ten years as a public figure, six of them as party leader with great organisational responsibility in Danskernes Parti, I’ve decided to end my political activities,” the 27-year-old said according to DR Nyheder.

As a consequence, the political leadership has decided to disband the party.

More time with the family
Danskernes Parti has been trying to get into Parliament for some time, and according to the home office, the party had managed to obtain 5,700 of the necessary 20,000 signatures.

Carlsen has indicated that in future he will be using his new-found leisure to spend more time with his family.

