Coming up this Saturday the streets of Nørrebro will be filled with people tasting and testing samples from the 15 local restaurants in the running to be named the neighbourhood’s shawarma master.

Those looking to get in on the tasting need to have one of the 750 paper ballots that will be handed out at 12 noon on Saturday at Fyensgade by Nørrebro’s Runddelon. The ballots are handed out on a first come, first served basis, so organisers advised potential taste testers to get there early.

A hot time

This year there are three routes with 250 tasters at each: Route one covers outer Nørrebro, route two, inner Nørrebro and route three, the cycle route across Nørrebro.