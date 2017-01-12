Danish New Round-Up: J-day to be more inclusive this year

On the first Friday of November, Carlsberg’s employees go out to bars across Denmark distributing Christmas beer and merchandise.

But the day known for its lightly-dressed Santa girls with rabbit ears has changed in recent years. Unisex costumes with gnats, and not rabbit ears, have substituted the old costumes.

“All adults should feel welcome. J-day must suit the spirit of time and our values to be a popular Christmas tradition for everyone,” explains Kasper Elbjørn , Carlsberg Denmark’s press manager.

Harassment not tolerated

A special code of conduct will be implemented this year to protect employees if they experience harassment.

“Our Christmas brew is a beer with a high alcohol content. Although we want it to be fun to participate in J-day, it must also be safe for our staff,” added Elbjørn.

Hyper critical youth

Although some might think the focus on security and political correctness is too much , lifestyle expert Anne Glad tells DR it is understandable.

“Young people today are more critical,” she explained.

“They have a greater focus on no-one being excluded from the community. You have to deal with that as an international brand.”

Tax minister cancels ministers’ wage increase

In the government’s draft for next year, all ministers were to have a pay raise, but now the tax minister, Morten Bødskov, will block it. Due to the financial crisis in 2010, ministers’ wages were temporarily reduced by 5 percent. The reduction has been extended each year and it was set to expire on December 31 unless it is extended it again – which now seems likely.

Politician pensions under scrutiny

Last year, 57.6 million kroner was paid in pensions to 390 former members of Parliament and their spouses and children – a generous allowance that all the parliamentary parties have agreed to discuss and most probably reduce. A private person “would have to save between 25,000 and 30,000 kroner every month over 20 years of employment” to receive a similar amount, Dan Løkke, the pensions director at Arvad Finanshus, told DR. As things currently stand, all members of Parliament are paid a fixed monthly amount in retirement until they die.

Danes love pumpkins more than ever

Over the past five years, pumpkin production has increased by 50 percent in Denmark as more families buy them, either in the build-up to Halloween, or because they have become more popular on the dinner table. Gyldensten Gods has gone from producing 5,000 a year ten years ago to growing more than 300,000 in 2019. “Potatoes, rice, and pasta have been taken off our plate in favour of lentils, beans, and root vegetables, and also pumpkins,” Lars Aarup, the head of analysis at Coop, told DR.

CBS student makes prestigious award shortlist

The Association of MBAs and Business Graduates Association (AMBA & BGA) has revealed the six shortlisted finalists for the 2020 MBA Student of the Year Award 2020, and among the finalists is Monika Lemajic, a student from Copenhagen Business School. The judging panel comprises AMBA & BGA board members, business experts, deans and management leaders. The other frontrunners come from IESA in Venezuela, Nottingham University in the UK, UCT Graduate School of Business in South Africa, and IE Business School and Carlos III University in Spain. The AMBA Excellence Awards celebrates the quality and achievements of post-graduate business education at the forefront of leadership excellence. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on February 7, which will be attended by prestigious business leaders, international deans, and directors, distinguished MBA alumni, and journalists.

EasyJet reopens Aarhus-London route for Christmas

London has always been a popular destination for Danes, and especially during Christmas. For this reason, from this Friday (November 1), EasyJet will reopen its route from Aarhus Airport to London Gatwick. “It is a clear signal that EasyJet sees great potential in east Jutland,” commented Peer H. Kristensen, the head of Aarhus Airport. Between 2008 to 2018, the number of Danes visiting Britain over Christmas has grown by over 56 percent, according to VisitBritain. Ryanair also flies to Aarhus, but from Stansted Airport northeast of London.