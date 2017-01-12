Danish News in Brief: 2019 an annus mirabilis for holidays in Denmark

There’s no doubt 2016 was an annus horribilis for working Danes, as bad fortune handed them only seven days off from the office.

Unlike in many other countries, if a holiday like Christmas or Boxing Day falls on the weekend, it’s tough cheddar.

Serendipity shining

But serendipity is shining on Denmark next year, when there will be no fewer than 13 days off.

Granted, two of those days are Labour Day on May 1 and Constitution Day on June 5, which are holidays for public workers and companies generous enough to grant the time off.

Long waiting list for consultation with psychologist

Anyone who believes they might be suffering from anxiety or depression, who wishes to see a psychologist as part of the free public health service, must wait 11.5 weeks for a consultation – the highest waiting time period for five years, according to Dansk Psykolog Forening. Experts share concerns about what effect the long wait will have on people with a genuine need – as opposed to the many who cite anxiety or depression as a convenient way to take time off work.

Busy shopping days in the lead-up to Christmas

December 21 was the busiest day for Christmas shopping, with 1.865 billion kroner spent using Dankort, reports Nets. In total, 30 billion kroner was spent using the card between December 1 and 23. However, the average spend of 1.264 billion was more than 10 percent down on the 2017 average of 1.375 billion. Online purchases, meanwhile, rose 18 percent, and PostNord, which has been steadily shifting its core business from delivering post to parcels, has reported a record 11 million shipments in the period around Christmas – a 10 percent jump on last year. Dansk Erhverv estimates 4 percent of all Christmas gifts will be exchanged – the equivalent of 500 million kroner’s worth of goods.

Japanese group takes over KMD

Subject to approval, the Japanese technology group NEC has acquired Danish IT group KMD for 8 billion kroner. KMD was formerly controlled by its main shareholders, Advent and Sampension. NEC, which is one of Japan’s largest companies, eyes serious expansion once it takes over the reins of KMD.

Denmark’s supermodel turns 50

Helena Christensen, the country’s most successful ever model, has turned 50. Since winning Miss Denmark in 1986, she has never been far from the limelight, and in the early 1990s she was included in the select group of her peers known as the supermodels, alongside the likes of Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Carla Bruni and Naomi Campbell. Away from the runway, Christensen, whose mother is Peruvian, achieved fame in the video for the 1990 Chris Isaak song ‘Wicked Game’ (see below) and dating Michael Hutchence later that decade.

Duck breasts recalled

A duck breast package has been recalled amid fears they may be harmful to the public. The 1,500-gram Fersk Frilands Oscar packet – which was produced on December 12, 13, 14 or 15 and bears the barcodes 5701012125396 or 5706911008511 – was sold at Bilka, Net and Føtex until December 23. Customers are advised to return the breasts to the stores they purchased them from.

Famous traveller dead at 75

Troels Kløvedal, a famous Danish author of travel guides whose explorations in countries like China gained him fame in the 1960 and 70s, has died. He was 75 years old.