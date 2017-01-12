Danish News in Brief: Thailand tops list of Christmas holiday destinations for Danes

Although Denmark is touted as the birthplace of hygge, perhaps not surprisingly considering the weather, many Danes like to spend Christmas in warmer climes if they have the chance.

According to a new analysis carried out by the hotel and travel search engine momondo.dk, Thailand tops the list of favoured destinations, with Bangkok coming in at number 1 and Phuket at number 3.

“A destination such as Bangkok offers both a guarantee of sunshine and the attractions of a big city such as shopping and sightseeing, as well as the bonus that you don’t have to travel far to find fantastic beaches,” explained Momonodo’s press officer Lasse Skole Hansen.

“If you’ve not planned a long holiday, it’s an advantage to choose destinations such as these where there is a relatively short flight time and more time for having fun,” added Hansen.

The top ten were: Bangkok, London, Phuket, Dubai, New York City, Malaga, Las Palmas, Paris, Miami and Ho Chi Minh City.

New consulate opens in Houston

When it comes to trade, the US is Denmark’s third-largest export market and the biggest outside Europe. From 2018, Danish companies will receive an added boost to help them do business in the US as Denmark is set to open a new general consulate in Houston, Texas, overlooking a state with a population of 28 million, which would be the world’s tenth-largest economy if it was a sovereign country. Amongst the existing commercial areas in Texas that Danish companies could potentially export to are wind power, water infrastructure, oil, gas, the maritime sector, IT, health, bio tech and waste recycling.

Danish foreign minister visits India

For the first time since 2010, a Danish foreign minister has embarked on an official visit to India. On Monday, Anders Samuelsen will be having talks with his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj, and on Tuesday and Wednesday he will participate in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. The latter is an US-driven initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship and connect investors with entrepreneurs. Ivanka Trump will be representing the US and India will be represented by PM Narendara Modi. “India is a major player globally and the world’s seventh-largest economy, with an annual growth rate of around 7 percent,” said Samuelsen. “It is clearly in the Danish interest to strengthen our ties and I hope my visit can contribute to this.”