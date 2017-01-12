Danish News Round-Up: Almost a half of cyclists wear helmets

The number of cyclists who wear a helmet in Denmark has increased significantly over the last 14 years. In 2005, just 6 percent wore one, but today 42 percent do.

According to a study of 12,000 cyclists in 25 cities and towns compiled by road safety interest group Rådet for Sikker Trafik and TrygFonden with the help of the municipalities, 97 percent of children under the age of 11 wear a helmet.

More women than men

Among the rest of the population, 63 percent of cyclists aged 11-15, 30 percent of those aged 16-25, and 42 percent of those aged 26-60 wear one.

Split gender-wise, 44 percent of women wear a helmet compared to 39 percent of men.

Slime and putty toys removed after tests prove they harm children

The Miljøstyrelsen environment agency has demanded the withdrawal of several different types of slime and putty toys from Danish stores, as they pose a serious health risk to children. Five products – ‘Whoopee Putty’, ‘Noise Putty’, ‘Frog Slime’, ‘Dinoslim in dåse’ and ‘Frugt Slime Orange’ – badly failed a test conducted on 54 products, and they have subsequently been named and banned. Among other things, the slime can have an effect on the children’s future fertility.

Salmonella outbreak hits 23 people, but where’s the source?

Some 23 people in Denmark – 13 women and 10 men – have been struck down by a rare strain of salmonella during the last month, reports Statens Serum Institut. Overall, around 200 people have probably been affected. The documented cases are spread out across the country, making it hard for the institute to detect the source of the ‘Salmonella Coeln’ outbreak. It is suspected they have all eaten the same food product. Normally, there are only two to five cases a year of the rare strain. In 2018, 1,067 cases of salmonella were registered in Denmark, of which a half tend to originate abroad.

Mobile phone torch saves the life of sailor who runs into trouble

The light on a mobile phone saved the life of a young German man on Monday when it alerted a helicopter pilot to his whereabouts in Ringkøbing Fjord following a sailing accident. The barely conscious man, who had been reported missing at 19:00, was rescued from the freezing water at 23:20.

Farmers to be trained to be better at preventing fires

The Danske Beredskaber fire services association together with farmers’ interest group Landbrug & Fødevarer are collaborating to ensure there is no repeat of last summer when firefighters were called to tackle 2,000 natural fires in July and August. In most cases, it was the lethal cocktail of dry fields and large harvesting machines. The guidance will mainly focus on prevention and best response.

Inter-railing not as green as travellers would like, reports DR

DR has turned the spotlight on inter-railing in a series of articles this week to fill the void of news that tends to typify Cucumber Season. Inter-railing is often profiled as an environmentally-conscious way to travel, but many find it almost impossible to book tickets and plan effective tour itineraries. It is not uncommon to be stranded and have to resort to getting a flight. One woman DR interviewed could not believe that her rail tickets were delivered by airmail.