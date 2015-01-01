Danish News Round-Up: Concerns over problem gambling rising as number of adverts soars

It was around about the 1990s when the expression “Does the pope shit in the woods?” became a sardonic way of saying of course.

So let’s not all fall down at once at the news that betting advertising has tripled since 2012, the year which began with the Gambling Act entering law, thus lifting the monopoly the state operator had enjoyed for decades.

Steady rise since opening year

In 2012, the first year for which other gaming companies could obtain licences to operate in Denmark, there were 426 per day, according to Kantar Gallup.

This year there have been 1,197.

Vulnerable youths

Gambling concern group Center for Ludomani, which wants a total ban, is understandably unhappy.

In a country where 125,000 adults gamble, either daily or occasionally, it estimates that there are 31,600 youngsters aged 12 to 17 who display what it calls “risky gambling behaviour”.

Colombians get 30 months in prison for stealing hospital equipment

Six Colombian nationals, aged between 30 and 37 (three men, three women) have been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for stealing hospital treatment of a value of 13 million kroner from the main hospital in Herning. The central Jutland city’s court, which also sentenced to them expulsion, heard how the gang of six broke into Regionshospitalet on February 23 in a scene straight out of Drugstore Cowboy. Six hours earlier they had tried a similar operation in Esbjerg – charges they denied. Just hours after the operation, four of the gang were arrested at a hotel in Kolding, but the other two fled to Germany, where they made plans to take the equipment to Spain. The pair were eventually arrested in that country in April, while the equipment was seized in transit between the countries. Similar thefts have recently taken place in Spain, Portugal, France and Germany, with some of the equipment making it to the US, but the authorities are cagey about whether the Colombians are responsible for any other crimes.

Church recovers most of its designer chairs in week following theft

Thorsager Church in east Jutland has recovered 123 chairs that were stolen from its premises last week on Thursday. Its parish priest, Jørgen Gleerup, revealed to TV2 that only 20 of the Kaare Klint designer chairs remain missing. “We’ve got our church back,” he proclaimed. “We certainly didn’t expect to see them again. I thought they would be in the wind, but with the help of the police and the media, the chairs have probably become so hot that they have been difficult to get rid of again.” The Kaare Klint chairs were specially designed for the church in 1952 – and now every thief in the country knows of their existence.

Many prison cells too small, according to Council of Europe guidelines

In ‘Denmark’, a new film currently touring the festivals, a Welsh man without a job or access to hot water decides to get arrested so he can be sent to a Danish prison so he can sleep in a warm bed. But according to the Council of Europe’s Torture Committee, some prisons are failing standards because they are too small. A Kriminalforsorgen census in September revealed that 67 one-person cells were currently occupying two inmates. The committee recommends a cell should be at least 10 sqm, but in Denmark there is no legislation on the matter.

More men using solariums than women – possibly because they’re fearless

More men than women now use solariums in Denmark – a finding that is in stark contrast to 11 years ago, when 34 percent of female adults used one, compared to 16 percent of men. Last year, 15 percent of the male adult population used a solarium, compared to 12 percent of women. It would appear that skin cancer fears have not frightened the men off, even though they are 60 percent more likely to get it. Solariums are also to blame in every tenth case of breast cancer. Only 51 percent of the adult population have never used one, and around 28 percent try one out before the age of 16. Adults in their 30s are the most frequent users.