Danish News Round-Up: Copenhagen among most expensive cities in the world to relocate to 

It probably won’t come as a massive surprise to the expats who have relocated to Copenhagen in recent years, but according to the 2019 Moving Price Index the Danish capital is among the most expensive cities in the world to move to.

Copenhagen was ranked as the 19th most expensive city to relocate to on the index, which ranks cities based on the total costs ranked by the total costs for an individual over the first three months following relocation – at least 7,413 Euro would be needed.

The index, produced by the German online platform-based moving company Movinga, also explores the costs of relocation by a family, and here Copenhagen performs better in 21st place – around 13,503 Euro would be needed.

The index takes a number of parameters into account as a foundation for its findings, including transportation, food and drink, phone bills, rent cost (temporary and permanent), storage fees and internet connection.

“The costs in this price index are designed to be an indicator of the kind of expenses a person may incur by moving to a new city. In many cases, an individual moving abroad may be sponsored by a new employer to do so and will receive financial help or pre-paid temporary accommodation,” said Finn Age Hänsel, the head of Movinga.

“However, for those trying to calculate how much money they would need to save to move abroad both for themselves, and potentially their family, this price index offers a great benchmark estimate.”

San Francisco was ranked as the most expensive city in the world to relocate to as an individual, followed by New York, Geneva, Hong Kong and Zurich. Boston, Dublin, Reykjavik, Singapore and Los Angeles rounded out the top 10.

Other notables included Sydney (11), Amsterdam (13), Oslo (16), London (18), Paris (20), Toronto (21), Stockholm (24), Seoul (25), Tokyo (26), Helsinki (37), Rome (52), Malmö (55), Beijing (59), Berlin (60), Moscow (66), Mexico City (68), Rio de Janeiro (78) and New Delhi the cheapest in 85th.

Read the entire index here (in English).

Hundreds of Danish astro pitches under the microscope

A new risk evaluation by the EU agency ECHA means the 358 astro pitches in Denmark may need to be replaced at some point. The ECHA has warned that the rubber pellets found on astro pitches (and some playgrounds) could be carcinogenic and the pellets mustn’t be used if they contain more than 20 mg Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH)/kg. Restrictions on the pellets, which are used to make the surface softer, should apply 12 months after the EU recommendation is passed. It would cost upwards of 5.6 million kroner to relay a single astro pitch. The recommendation still needs to be processed by the EU Commission and the EU Parliament.

Policeman killed in traffic accident

A 35-year-old policeman lost his life last night after being involved in a traffic accident near Langebro Bridge in Copenhagen. According to the police, seven cars were involved in the accident just after midnight. As part of the accident, a 25-year-old man fled the scene, but was later detained. All police stations will flag at half-mast today in honour of the killed policeman.

Untreated sewage water an unknown factor

The environmental authority Miljøstyrelsen has revealed that it has no way of knowing how much untreated waste water ends up in streams and waterways during flooding. The authority said it can only offer vague figures based on reports from municipalities and theoretical calculations. A DTU report indicated that the Miljøstyrelsen figures have an uncertainty of 150-200 percent. Despite this, Miljøstyrelsen contends its figures are adequate, coupled with the fact it monitors the water quality in streams, lakes and along beaches.

More trampoline injuries

The number of people sustaining injuries from trampoline accidents have increased by 10 percent compared to last summer. According to new figures from insurance company Gjensidige Forsikring, part of the reason is more Danes having trampolines in their back yards. Every year, about 7,000 children are treated for injuries caused by trampolines. Injuries range from bumps and bruises to serious injuries such as head and neck injuries. A recent survey showed that every tenth trampoline owner has experienced a child being injured and that every third Danish household contained a trampoline of some sort.

More people bringing bedbugs home

More and more Danes are returning home from their holidays with an unwanted guest in their luggage. As travel becomes easier and more affordable, bedbugs have risen to become one of the most battled pests in Denmark. The little insects are quick to find a new home in beds where they can suck the blood of their unsuspecting hosts during the night. There are no official figures on bedbugs in Denmark, but one pest terminator company has seen 1,000 cases in 2019 alone and a 30 percent increase of cases over the past year. Often bedbugs will bite areas of the skin that stick out from under the covers, such as arms, hands, necks and feet.