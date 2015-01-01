Danish News Round-Up: Court refuses to resume circumcision case involving Danish-Somali couple

Birgitta Essén, an internationally renowned circumcision expert, asserts that a Danish-Somali couple – who were sent to prison for 18 months in May 2018 for allegedly arranging the circumcision of their two daughers, after unsuccessful appeals to the High Court and Supreme Court – have been wrongfully incarcerated.

Essén is satisfied the two daughters’ genitals are perfectly normal, but the Særlige Klageret – the only body in Denmark that can open a closed case – has ruled out another hearing.

Meanwhile, the elder of the two daughters insists she was not circumcised.

Judicial council doesn’t listen to the expert

Særlige Klageret refused to resume the case since the Retslægerådet forensic council did not want to change its initial conclusion, which was based on the examination of the girls in the presence of a paediatrician, not a gynaecologist.

Essén doesn’t believe an assessment is sufficient without a gynaecologist present. She emphasises that paediatricians like herself tend to specialise in social paediatrics, not physical matters.

“This case is totally bizarre,” Essén told DR. “I see that Somali women and men do not have the same rights as others in Denmark.”

The only option left to the couple is the European Court of Human Rights.

University students concentrated in the city

A study conducted by Balance Denmark reveals that only 5 percent of Danish university students live in towns, despite one in three studying in them. Some 81 percent of the students enrolled in higher education reside in one of the Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense or Aalborg metropolitan areas. Jesper Frost Rasmussen of Balance Denmark suggests some kind of limit. “You have to limit the number of courses in the major cities and force them out to somewhere that needs skilled labour,” he told DR. The Education Ministry is committed to spreading more higher education schools out to the regions.

Possible WWII bomber found in Danish waters

Last Sunday at around 07:30 the Danish Navy received notification that a possible WWII bomber has been sighted in the waters near the Storebælt. It was reported by a diver who had seen an old wreck – and the Navy speculates it could be a Lancaster bomber, a British four-engine bomber used during WWII. However, further investigation has been delayed due to the choppy water. Bo Petersen, the second-in-command of the Navy’s diving service, has confirmed that a diving team will be dispatched as soon as it is possible. A temporary ban on diving, fishing, and sailing has been issued in the area just in case there is any kind of live artillery on board.

Suspicious deaths in Arrild

Two elderly German citizens were last week found dead at a summerhouse in Arrild, a village in southern Jutland just 30 km away from the German border. Preliminary investigations were not able to establish the cause, with the police ruling it a case of ‘suspicious death’.

Civilians injured in collision with military vehicle on country road

Two people were seriously injured in an accident when their car collided with a military vehicle on a country road between Næstved and Slagelse on Saturday morning. Police confirmed that a man and a woman in the car were injured and both were sent to hospital. The accident happened shortly before 10:00, and the road was closed until 11:30.