Danish News Round-Up: Denmark remains tenth in World Economic Forum ranking

Denmark remains in tenth place on the global competitiveness ranking annually compiled by the World Economic Forum.

Singapore displaced the United States to go top, followed by Hong Kong and the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Sweden has edged up a place to eighth.

13,000 business heads

Denmark fared well in the parameters for economic stability, having a flexible and adaptable labour market and good access to well-educated labour.

The ranking is based on 12,987 interviews with business executives.

UN secretary-general currently visiting Denmark

UN secretary-general António Guterres is currently on his first visit to Denmark. PM Mette Frederiksen met Guterres at her office today and then showed him around UN City in Nordhavn, where 11 UN organisations are located. Tomorrow, he will attend the C40 World Mayors Summit before meeting Queen Margrethe II at Amalienborg Palace.

DFDS taking onshore power sources seriously

Ferry operator DFDS is building an onshore power plant to reduce air pollution and ensure its ferries, such as the Oslo ferry, are powered by electricity sourced from the port when docked. Most of its ferries keep their engines on while docked, thus polluting emitting pollution into the air and water. According to a report published earlier this year, a cruise ship at a Danish port emits the same as between 3,500 and 5,000 passenger cars in urban traffic.

Defence scraps ‘new’ system

After squandering almost half a billion on the then-new IT system, the Defence has decided to abandon the long-overdue project. The system was part of a large-scale project from 1994 and it has never been completed. The defence minister, Trine Bramsen, told Parliament that the system was “fundamentally outdated” and the software architecture was “flawed”. To date, Denmark has paid almost 100 million kroner for the system, while NATO has spent almost half a billion kroner.

Energy sector: climate goals = higher income tax

Lars Aagaard, the CEO of energy advocacy organisation, Dansk Energi, told Berlingske newspaper that it the income tax should be raised in order to meet the goal of 70 percent CO2 reduction by 2030. While the majority of Christiansborg supports the goal, there is no financial plan for the green conversion agreed, contends Aagaard. According to a new poll by Megafon for TV 2 and Politiken, 36 percent of Danes ‘totally agree’ or ‘overwhelmingly agree’ to raising income tax whereas 44 percent said ‘largely disagree’ or ‘completely disagree’.

Knuthenborg for circus elephants

The four retired circus elephants, Ramboline, Lara, Djungla and Jenny, have finally found a place to spend the rest of their life. Food minister Mogens Jensen has approved Knuthenborg Safaripark to accommodate them after an assessment of the safari park’s requirements. The elephants will have a large area of 110,000-150,000 sqm to freely wander around.

Leth to get doco award

82-year-old Danish documentary director Jørgen Leth is being awarded the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the IDFA, the world’s largest documentary festival held in the Netherlands. IDFA praised Leth for truthfulness and facts in his documentaries. Meanwhile, the Danish documentary ‘Fat Front’ will be one of twelve films presented at the festival, all of which are about equality and equal rights.

Baby woe for Joy

The mister of culture and church, Joy Mogensen, has lost her unborn daughter on Saturday, the day after she left for maternity leave. Doctors found that the baby was no longer alive when Mogensen was at Roskilde Hospital to give birth on Saturday morning. The minister wrote on her Facebook to encourage people to support the National Infant Death Association instead of sending her flowers. The minister of development cooperation, Rasmus Prehn, and the minister for transport, Benny Engelbrecht, will help fill in during her leave.

Astralis back among the stars

The Danish eSports team Astralis recovered from a recent loss to Swedish team Fnatic in the semi-final of Dreamhack Masters by returning to to first place in the world rankings. Now the team has 897 points, ahead of Liquid in second with 822 points. Astralis had been in first place for 14 months until June last year.