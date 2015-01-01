Danish News Round-Up: Government wants to give refugees free education 

The new Socialdemokratiet-led government may have campaigned on not easing immigration legislation during its recent general election win, but a new change may already be on the way.

Immigration and integration minister Mattias Tesfaye has announced that he wants to provide all refugees with access to free higher education.

The issue pertains to refugees in Denmark being granted residence based on two different paragraphs, depending on how significant their need for protection is.

Gender issue

For one group, free education is part of their permit, while for another – one that is 70 percent made up of women – does have to pay for education. It is this gender inequality gap that the government hopes to narrow.

The group in question consists of primarily 4,700 refugees from war-torn Syria.

The new proposal has already attracted criticism from opposition parties Venstre and Dansk Folkeparti.

Here comes the heat

The Danish summer has been a mixed bag of nuts so far, but that seems poised to change this week as hot air moves in from the Sahara. From tomorrow on, temperatures are expected to surpass 28 degrees for several days in a row in certain parts of the country. The weather change is part of the heat wave that is expected to roast parts of southern Europe with temperatures reaching upwards of 40 degrees in countries like France and Spain.

Summer house sales up

According to housing website Boligsiden, over 450 more summerhouses have been sold during the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period last year, when a total of 4,410 summer homes were sold. It is particularly the smaller summerhouses from the 1960-70s – which are generally under 50 sqm – that are popular at the moment. According to one expert, the summerhouse sales have reached the same levels experienced during the years immediately preceding the financial crisis of 2008.

No drought help from government

Hundreds of Danish home owners have waited for the government to extend them aid following the damages incurred by the drought last summer. But the long wait looks to be in vain after business minister Simon Kollerup has revealed that the state won’t be coming to the rescue. Instead, the government has stated that the politicians will only consider assisting in future droughts and damages suffered last summer should be helped by insurance companies.

Lack of medicine at pharmacies

More and more patients in Denmark are forced to return home empty handed from trips to get their prescriptions filled at pharmacies. More and more pharmacies are reported to be lacking various types of medicine, such as for blood pressure, hemorrhoids and eye drops. Pharmacies are increasingly having to refer patients to their own doctors or offer alternatives. A downturn in production has been mentioned as one possible reason for the lacking medication and the Danish medicines agency, Lægemiddelstyrelsen, is working on mapping out the extent of the problem.

Danish pilot sets new circumnavigation record

Qatar Airways’ pilot Jacob Bech was among four pilots navigating the aircraft which broke the world polar circumnavigation speed record earlier this month. The Dane was among those onboard the Qatar Executive Gulfstream G650ER which smashed the world record for the fastest circumnavigation of the world in a time of 46 hours and 40 minutes. The crew departed Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday, July 9 at 09:32 local time, 50 years to the minute since Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin lifted off on their epic Apollo 11 moon-landing expedition.