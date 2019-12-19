Danish News Round-Up: Grandmother arrested after infants found abandoned

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested following the discovery of two abandoned infants on the streets of Aarhus on Saturday.

It would appear that the 54-year-old woman is the children’s grandmother. The children are aged one and two and a half and from Afghanistan.

According to East Jutland Police, the woman has been charged with leaving the two children in a helpless state and general negligence, while two others, a 33-year old man believed to be their uncle and a 25-year-old female asylum-seeker, have been detained.

Parents probably abroad

However, the police have not yet found the parents. The father is believed to be a 34-year-old Afghan man who was deported in 2014.

The police believe both of them are abroad and that their children arrived here without them.

The children have been handed over to the family centre at Aarhus Municipality.

Tivoli’s hotel ranked one of the world’s best

Hotel Nimb at Tivoli has been added to ‘The best hotels and resorts in the world’, a prestigious list published by the US travel magazine Condé Nast Travelers. The magazine has described Hotel Nimb as a stylish blending of Arabic and Scandinavian expressions.

Alternativet leader bowing out

Uffe Elbæk, the founder of Alternativet, is stepping down as party leader on February 1. He will continue as a MP. Elbæk, who founded Alternativet in 2013, has recently faced allegations that he had permitted sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour within his party.

Denmark to introduce camera surveillance on fishing vessels

The Ministry of Environment and Food will in the future electronically monitor fishing vessels in a bid to adhere to the new North Sea 2020 fishing quotas agreed by the EU Member States and the European Commission. According to the ministry, the surveillance will ensure the authorities have a far tighter net regarding which species are being caught and the exact size of the fish. However, the Danish Fisheries Association believes the cameras cast “unnecessary suspicion” on the fishermen.

Accurate numbers on prevalence of nitrous oxide revealed

A new study published by Sundhedsstyrelsen on December 16 reveals that 17 percent of young men at business schools have tried nitrous oxide cartridges – the so-called laughing gas. As part of the Ung 19 survey, the study involved 32,000 young people aged between 15 and 25. The report also revealed that the problem is greatest in the Capital Region, where every fourth young man has tried nitrous oxide. The health minister, Magnus Heunicke, and the business minister, Simon Kollerup, have called for governmental-level preventative initiatives.

Violations of the Arms Act increased

According to Danmarks Statistik’s new publication Crime 2018, the number of reports dealing with violations of the Arms Act increased by 82.5 percent over the decade: from 7,700 cases in 2008 to 15,300 cases in 2018. The Arms Act is a so-called special law that encompasses the Order Ordinance, the Aliens Act and the Law on Euphoric Substances. However, there has been a decrease in the total number of criminal law notifications: from 548,000 reviews to 508,000, which is a 7.4 percent decrease.