Danish News Round-Up: Heavenly Isabella confirmed as leader of Kristendemokraterne

Isabella Arendt, 26, has been confirmed as the new leader of Kristendemokraterne.

She led the unrepresented party at the last General Election, at which it very nearly won its first seat in Parliament since losing four mandates in 2005, after winning 1.7 percent of the public vote.

She deals in heavenly happiness

Arendt, who the media have started referring to as ‘Vikaren fra himlen’ (‘the Vicar from Heaven’), was unopposed in the leadership contest to replace Stig Grenov, the leader since 2012, who unexpectedly took stress leave in the build-up to the election – just one hour before a live TV debate, which Arendt gallantly took part in.

The University of Copenhagen political science student, who lives with her husband in Vanløse, works part-time as a researcher at Meik Wiking’s world-famous Institute for Happiness Research (Institut for Lykkeforskning). She has served as vice-leader since 2017.

Denmark beats Switzerland to boost Euro 2020 hopes

Yussuf Poulsen scored the winner in a pulsating 1-0 defeat of Switzerland at Parken on Saturday night as Denmark took a giant stride towards Euro 2020, but it took a jaw-dropping save from Kasper Schmeichel in the dying moments to secure the points. Schmeichel, a giant throughout, was hugged by all his team-mates following the final whistle, as the Swiss team looked on in disbelief that they had ended up losing the contest. Although the win puts the Danes four points ahead of the Swiss (who have a game in hand), nothing is guaranteed with two games remaining: a home tie against Gibraltar on November 15 and then a trip to group leaders, the Republic of Ireland (who are level on points with two fixtures left), three days later. Much will depend on the result of the Swiss-Ireland encounter tomorrow.

Frederiksen endears herself further with an attack of the giggles

Swiftly going viral is footage of PM Mette Frederiksen collapsing into giggles in Parliament last week (see video below) as she addressed the chamber about the plight of the four circus elephants looking for a new home, who has been subsequently taken in by Knuthenborg Safari Park on Lolland. Apparently one of them has a best friend, a camel, who it was reluctant to leave, and that’s when the hilarity ensued with first the PM, then her left bloc counterparts Pernille Skipper (Enhedslisten) and Pia Olsen Dyhr (SF), and finally the whole of the front benches collapsing into laughter. By showing a human side to politics, it’s safe to say that Frederiksen is swiftly endearing herself to the Danish public and the entire world.

Two of SAS’s Boeing planes reveal cracks during inspection

An inspection of 31 of Scandinavian Airlines’ Boeing 737 NG aircraft has revealed cracks on two of the planes, reports check-in.dk. The inspection was specifically carried out after Boeing found cracks in several 737 NG aircraft in September. Subsequent checks worldwide have discovered the same problem with 38 aircraft – invariably on the part of the plane called the ‘pickle fork’, which attaches the wings to the fuselage. The SAS planes have been withdrawn from service. One will be retired, while the other is likely to return once the parts have been replaced. SAS will check a further 27 planes over the next month.

Kangaroos stolen from zoo in east Jutland

Nine Bennett’s tree kangaroos have gone missing from Munkholm Zoo near Grenå in east Jutland, presumed stolen as their fencing had been deliberately cut, according to the zoo’s owner Benny Johansen. “It is 100 percent certain that they have been stolen,” he told DR. “The double-fencing is some of the best you can get for animals, and there were both footprints and car tracks.” Just one kangaroo remained in the enclosure. The grey-brown breed is known for having large feet but a small body, measuring around 50 cm in height. The zoo does not have any surveillance.

Iconic castle up for sale

Kokkedal Castle in Hørsholm in northeast Zealand is up for sale for 150 million kroner. Originally built in 1746, its owner since 2011, property investor Mikael Goldschmidt, has spent a lot of money on renovating it, running the castle as a luxury resort called Kokkedal Slot Copenhagen. Under the terms of the sale, a buyer must agree to continue with the business. The owner’s company, M Goldschmidt Holding, wants to focus on its core business, which includes the Imerco hardware store chain.

Copenhagen bus times change to co-ordinate with new Metro line

Bus timetables changed throughout the capital yesterday to bring them into sync with the newly-opened, 17-station City Ring Metro, which opened on September 29. Bus operator Movia is deploying employees to 30 selected stops during busy periods from weeks 42 to 44 to help passengers with the transition, which aims to radically reduce journey times in the capital.