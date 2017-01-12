Danish News Round-Up: Merging elderly care homes with kindergartens

Vejle Municipality in southeast Jutland has confirmed that an upcoming elderly care centre in Gauerslund will be built with an adjoining kindergarten.

The proximity will enable the elderly patients to mix with the children from time to time – a scenario that local Liberal Alliance councillor Anja Daugård believes with be healthy for the senior citizens.

Inspired by her mother’s dementia

“My mother had dementia, but something clearly happened when she was with my grandson,” Daugård told DR. “I am confident there will be some common synergies.”

The plans received complete backing from the municipality. Construction should be completed by 2023.

‘Potato holiday’ ruined by the rain (but the kids weren’t complaining)

The autumn half-term that concluded this past weekend is commonly referred to as ‘kartoffelferie’ (potato holiday) because children were traditionally taken out of school to help with the harvest. But this past week has been a bit of a disaster for potato farmers, as the recent heavy rain has left the crop rotting in the ground amid fears 10-20 percent of the total volume will be lost. Like September, October has been unusually wet. And not only has the normal monthly allocation of 76 mm already fallen, but Denmark is very close to surpassing its 712 mm annual average. Rain is beneficial while the potatoes are growing, but too much can be disastrous when they need to be dug out. Denmark exports 95 percent of its annual yield, so the poor harvest will hit export profits hard.

Defence minister wants to abolish home guard volunteer age limit

The defence minister, Trine Bramsen, feels it is un-necessary to have an age limit on volunteers who serve in the Hjemmeværnet home guard. The current limit is 60, but Bramsen is concerned that people over that age could be left with a feeling of being unwanted by society, so she wants to abolish the age limit. “It does not make sense that people in their 60s in physical good shape are discarded,” she reasoned to DR. Bramsen is hopeful that a bill will be passed in early 2020. Jette Albinus, the Hjemmeværnet chief of staff, applauded the news, claiming that it will enable them to “retain talented commanders” at a time when “they are in dire need” of suitable personnel. Hjemmeværnet currently consists of 44,318 volunteers, of whom 3,539 persons have leadership roles.

Children taking a huge interest in how robots work

A robot school run by volunteers at Teknologiskolen in Odense is proving popular with children. They principally learn about the coding behind the robots’ automation – Lego’s Mindstorms is a popular program – and a recent donation of 2 million kroner should enable the school to expand into Funen and southern Jutland. Meanwhile, another coding organisation, Coding Pirates, hasn’t looked back since its foundation five years ago. It has 83 chapters and 3,000 members nationwide, as well as a waiting list to join.

Government earmarks large donation to tackle world hunger

Rasmus Prehn, the minister for development co-operation, has confirmed aid of 192 million to help fight hunger – primarily in Africa through donations to the UN and Red Cross. According to Prehn, one in five Africans go to sleep hungry. According to the UN, more than 113 million people in 53 countries suffer from hunger – 10 million more than last year – while 821 million are badly malnourished.