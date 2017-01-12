Danish News Round-Up: More Danes dying while waiting for organ donations 

According to new figures from the Centre for Organ Donation, more Danes are dying while waiting for organ donations.

The stats showed that 40 people on the Danish organ donation waiting list died last year, an increase from 32 compared to 2017 and the highest figure since 2011.

Around 1.1 million Danes are registered organ donors, but experts still point to a lack of donors as one of the problems – largely due to people not having made a decision whether or not to become a donor and register.

Proposal nixed

On July 1, it became legal for people as young as 15 to sign up as an organ donor, but last year Parliament shot down a citizen proposal proposing that all Danes automatically become registered organ donors when they turn 18.

Currently there are 23 countries in Europe that have automatic donor donation – citizens have the possibility to opt out though.

At the moment there are 451 individuals on Denmark’s organ donation waiting list and earlier this year Denmark agreed to start using organs from donors with heart problems.

No pension equality

Denmark’s pension age may be increasing for everyone, but gender equality isn’t quite in stride as women tend to go on pension over a year earlier than men. They do so despite their pensions generally being smaller and even though they live three to four years longer than their male counterparts. IN 2018, the average age for a woman going on pension was at 64 years and 10 months, compared to the men’s 66 years. One of the consequences is women being more dependent on their men’s pensions when they leave the work force.

Bornholm feeling EU fishing pinch

The EU’s decision earlier this week to put a ban on cod fishing in the southern part of the Baltic Sea for the rest of 2019 has been met with consternation on the island of Bornholm. The island’s fishing fleet is highly dependent on the Baltic Sea fishing grounds and experts fear the ban might decimate the industry. The ban in question has been levels on three areas in the south Baltic Sea, stretching from eastern Zealand across to the Baltic countries and up to southern Sweden.

Astro pitch case takes a turn

Danish municipalities and football clubs may not have to relay hundreds of astro pitches after all, despite an EU proposal earlier this week that seeks to tackle the issue of rubber pellets on pitches being carcinogenic. According to the environmental authority Miljøstyrelsen, a prospective EU ban would not encompass existing, but only future pitches. Existing pitches will only be re-laid once they are worn out. There are 358 astro pitches in Denmark at the moment.

Fesitival bans Paludan

The Danish general election is long gone, but politician Rasmus Paludan is apparently still a controversial figure to many. Now it has emerged that the organisers behind Langelandsfestival have decided to ban Paludan from attending their festival on grounds that his presence would be a security concern for other guests. Paludan shot to notoriety in the lead-up to the recent election for his tough anti-Islamic stances and while he missed out on a seat in Parliament, his party Stram Kurs continues to fight on with its contentious ideals.

No swine at this time

The ongoing heat spell has prompted the food authority Fødevarestyrelsen to put a ban on the transportation of pigs in Denmark while temperatures remain at 30 degrees or above. Pigs don’t have sweat glands and can only cool down with water or being in a cooler environment and Fødevarestyrelsen doesn’t want them to suffer by being transported in the heat – particularly down south in Europe where temperatures are in the 40s in certain areas. The only way pigs are permitted to be transported is if trucks have cooling systems or if the entire trip takes place at night. The ban is in accordance with EU protocol.