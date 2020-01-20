Danish News Round-Up: More single, childless men who live alone

The number of Danish men who live alone without children has shot up by almost 50 percent over the last 30 years.

In 1989, there were 533,000, and by 2009 the number had risen to 648,000. According to Danmarks Statistik figures released by the DR documentary program Mandefald (like the combat expression ‘man down’), there are now 753,413.

During the same time, the number of single women without children has continued to grow: from 591,000 in 1989, to the same mark as men in 2009, to around 725,000 in 2019.

Insight into single men

Tonight, the first episode of ‘Mandefald’, which is being broadcast at 21:25 on DR1, will address why so many men are either failing to have children or choosing not to have them.

According to Rigshospitalet researcher Svend Aage Madsen, the chair of Forum for Mænds Sundhed, this is a relatively recent development, which has had a particularly large impact on the health and life expectancy of single men who are unskilled workers.

Higher mortality rate

Single men are 27 percent more likely to develop diabetes, have a 75 percent greater risk of dying prematurely than women, and on average die seven years earlier than their co-habiting counterparts.

They are also less likely to move away from rural communities. In many municipalities in west Jutland, Lolland and north Jutland, there are 20 percent more men living in the 20-40 age bracket than women.

Women taking charge

Madsen attributes part of the seismic shift to the way women have asserted themselves more in the workplace – and how many men can’t handle being married to a woman of higher economic and educational status.

“In the old days, it was always the doctor and the nurse, or the CEO and the secretary. The men had the highest status, and the women took care of the children and perhaps had a job to supplement the economy,” explained Madsen.

“This development is unprecedented. Older, lonely men are a major societal problem, but while it won’t help them, maybe there’s hope in the future once the genders have mastered their new roles.”

More solo births

In total, 20 percent of Danish men are childless, compared to 12 percent of Danish women.

There has been a 50 percent increase in the number of children born to solo mothers between 2013 and 2017 – from 449 to 658.

Often unsure or overwhelmed in airports? Get help with a special key string

Airports can be confusing places for people with disabilities or disorders, and anxiety can reach fever pitch when passing through security or listening out for a gate number through a cacophony of noise. Accordingly Copenhagen Airport is copying an initiative used at Gatwick in the UK that is designed to signal out those who might feel vulnerable in such situations – a key string decorated with sunflowers, so the staff can adjust their instructions and raise their patience levels. Signe Hartvig Daugaard, who is hard of hearing and often feels bombarded with instructions, told DR she welcomed the key string.

Novo Nordisk worth over a trillion kroner

The value of Novo Nordisk has risen to 1 trillion kroner – for only the second time in the pharmaceutical company’s history. In true tabloid style, BT marked the milestone by calculating every citizen in Denmark would need to throw 171,600 kroner into a kitty to match the total – a figure that is only 0.02 percent short of the country’s total payout in taxes in 2018! The last time Novo Nordisk was worth 1 trillion kroner was in 2015. The recent rise in its share price has been linked to the drug Victoza, which beyond its main purpose as a diabetes treatment has been shown to delay dementia, according to Børsen.

Grief leave shake-up proposed by broad political majority

There is a broad political majority in favour of addressing the work leave conditions for parents who lose a child before their 18th birthday. Currently, only mothers who give birth to a dead child, or parents who lose a child before they reach seven months, are eligible for 14 weeks of grief leave. But many politicians now feel that the law, which was introduced in January 2018, does not take into account the complete breakdown many parents have. Many take sick leave but then still have to deal with the bureaucratic nightmare that comes with it.

Government’s left-wing allies warn against further foreign fighter measures

Left bloc parties Radikale, Enhedslisten and SF have strongly criticised the Socialdemokratiet government’s hard-line stance on Danish-born foreign fighters, and in one case even used the term ‘police state’. Not only has the government ruled that the fighters and their children are unable to return to their homeland, but they have given the authorities extraordinary powers to detect any contact they might have with anyone they know in Denmark, including access to property and seizing computers without a warrant. The extraordinary powers, said SF, were “going too far”, reports DR, while Radikale said: “It simply doesn’t belong in a rule of law like Denmark’s.”

New leader for Alternativet on February 1

Alternativet will elect a new leader to replace Uffe Elbæk at an extraordinary party congress on February 1. In other political news, Dansk Folkeparti is together with a number of business organisations hosting a climate conference at Christiansborg this Thursday, which will particularly focus on the latest technological developments in the climate and environmental area.

Muslim women in Denmark can’t divorce husbands with help of Danish law

No judicial body in Denmark has the right to dissolve a Muslim marriage if the husband does not want it, according to a new report by the National Center for Welfare Research and Analysis. The report, ‘Ethnic minority women and divorce – focusing on Muslim practices’, reveals that many women in such a position are subjected to violence by their husbands and family. Mattias Tesfaye, the immigration and integration minister, is keen to address the situation. “This is appalling. We are living in 2020, not in the Middle Ages. Oppressed women must be able to decide for themselves whether they want to divorce,” he said. The equality minister, Mogens Jensen, is also keen to take action.

EU minimum wage won’t affect Danish model, promises EC

The European Commission has ruled that the introduction of its minimum wage for the EU will not affect Denmark. “The countries that have collective agreements will be allowed to continue. Of course, we will respect that,” said EC senior vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis. However, some Danish MPs are skeptical. “If the Commission comes up with legislation that requires countries to have minimum wages, then it will affect Denmark and the Danish labour market model,” said Nikolaj Villumsen, an MP for Enhedslisten. Some 22 out of the 28 EU member states already have statutory national minimum wages. The Danish model covers about 80 percent of workers.