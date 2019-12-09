Danish News Round-Up: The passport vanishing act that never gets old

New figures from the Rigspolitiet national police department reveal that the number of missing passports continues to grow.

Since 2008, some 333,431 lost passports have been reported. Last year alone, 35,917 were reported as lost, although 43 percent were later found.

“These are disastrous numbers and quite serious because with a passport you can open a bank account and do a lot of other things,” Magnus Ranstorp from Stockholm Defense College told DR.

Following Sweden’s example

It is believed that many people are selling their passports. For example, there was one case involving an individual who reported three lost passports in a short period of time.

Dansk Folkeparti MP Peter Skaarup, who has called for an investigation by the Ministry of Justice, suggests Denmark could copy Sweden’s lead.

In 2016, Denmark’s neighbour introduced new rules that a passport is only valid for five years and that a maximum of three passports can be issued during that period.

Five men charged with bribery in the Armed Forces

Five men have been charged with either placing or receiving bribes in connection with the purchase of goods for the armed services made by Forsvarsministeriets Ejendomsstyrelse (Danish Defence Estates and Infrastructure Organisation). In total the charge sheet details 450 bribes, and one of the men is accused of receiving bribes totalling around 1,740,000 kroner. A recent audit highlighted how little oversight there was of such purchases.

Criticism of Danish investment in waste treatment centres in Indonesia

The development minister, Rasmus Prehn, faced heavy criticism on his recent visit to Indonesia regarding Denmark’s investment of 40 million kroner in two as yet unopened waste treatment centres in the country that primarily convert plastic into energy. Indonesia deals with 65 million tonnes of waste per year, and several NGOs and local environmental organisations have been critical of how the treatment centres conversely thrive on getting as much plastic waste as possible, contending that the investment has been a big waste of money.

Mette Frederiksen included on Bloomberg’s 50 list

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, who this year emerged as a real trailblazer after standing up to President Donald Trump over his interest in buying Greenland, has been included on an annual list of the ‘most definitive people in the world’ compiled by Bloomberg. The ’50 list’ recognises individuals who define global business, and Frederiksen finds herself in distinguished company. For example, Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, is included, as are Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who stood up to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (an omission), and Barbadian singer Rihanna, who recently launched her own fashion brand.

Funds for forestry, but where exactly will the money be spent?

The government has earmarked 20 million kroner for the development and conservation of wild nature. But while it is clear the money will be spent on forestry, there appear to be two major options. Approximately 8,000 hectares of new untouched forest could be realised, but the funds could also be used to speed up the development of the 16,600 hectares of forestry designated by the previous government.