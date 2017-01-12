Danish News Round-Up: Wood pellet consumption growing, but the fears remain

Close to 80 percent of Danes reportedly believe that wind power is their country’s primary green energy source, but it is in fact the burning of wood pellets – which many experts assert is not, as the government claims, CO2-neutral.

And the practice is growing every year, as 3.2 million tonnes were burned in Denmark in 2018 – some half a million more than in 2016.

Baltic supply line

Some 3 million tonnes were imported, with the Baltic countries being the biggest suppliers.

Of the total, 2.1 million tonnes were used for energy purposes, and 900,000 used by the private sector.

PET charges a fourth individual with Turkish espionage on Danish soil

PET has charged a fourth individual with alleged Turkish espionage on Danish soil. Along with three people charged in March 2018, the individual is accused of collecting information about those associated with the Gülen movement in Denmark. “I want to make it quite clear that it is obviously unacceptable if people in Denmark help other countries’ authorities spy on people in this country,” the justice minister, Nick Hekkerup, told DR. The Gülen movement is named after Imeth Fethullah Gülen, who has been accused of launching a coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016.

Danish flag should only be granted to home-produced honey, insists minister

The food minister, Mogens Jensen, wants to remove the Danish flag from foreign honey jars. “Foreign honey should not be labelled as Danish,” he told TV2. Jensen accordingly intends to ask the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration to change the guidelines on manufacturers starting from 2020. A similar practice recently took place in Sweden. “It is misleading. Danish consumers need to know what they are getting. When demanding Danish honey, of course, it must be Danish honey that you get,” he added.

Wolf association reports pony owner to police

A man who claimed that his three ponies were killed by wolves last September in Holstebro has been reported to the police by the pro-wolf association Ulvetid. It contends that Jørgen Blazejewicz’s carelessness and lack of supervision put the ponies at risk, and that he was motivated to complain because he is a member of Ulvefrit Danmark, an anti-wolf association. There had been another wolf attack in the same field earlier this year, and, although Blazejewicz denies knowing about it, Ulvetid blames him for leaving his animals there unsupervised. Ulvetid also claims that one of the ponies was a week old.

Prominent MP leaves Liberal Alliance

Simon Ammitzbøll-Bille, a Liberal Alliance MP, has left the party, attributing his decision on the disastrous election results in June. “The elastic no longer held,” he wrote on Facebook. He had been advocating for the party to “have more openness to the world”, according to TV Avisen. It is unclear what will happen to Ammitzbøll-Bille’s seat.

Organic food far more popular in capital than in north Jutland

There are regional differences when it comes to buying organic food. Over 50 percent of consumers in the Capital Region ‘often’ or ‘always’ opt for organic, according to a new Norstat survey carried out for Landbrug & Fødevarer, compared to just 29 percent of the people who live in north Jutland. The national average is 43 percent, with only 5 percent of the nation claiming they never choose organic food. The most popular organic foods tend to vegetables, eggs other dairy products, fruits and grains, and chocolate.