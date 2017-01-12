 Danish officers charged in UAE leak case – The Post

Danish officers charged in UAE leak case

Binder with classified documents discovered making the rounds in ‘hostile power’

Dark forces have been at work (photo: Danish Embassy UAE)
March 14th, 2018 8:19 am| by Christian W
Two Danish servicemen, a current and a former employee at the Danish embassy in Abu Dhabi, have been charged with gross negligence in a case involving the leaking of classified information.

According to the charges, the two military servicemen treated classified Danish defence documents in a manner that made it possible for a locally-based employee to steal them and deliver them to a “hostile power”.

The Danish Defence intelligence agency FE discovered by chance that the classified military documents were being circulated around a hostile power in the Middle East.

Facing prison
A surprise visit by the FE to the embassy in Aby Dhabi revealed that the military personnel were storing the classified material in a binder that was accessible to others.

According to Radio24Syv, it has been evaluated that the leak from the Danish embassy has not caused obvious damage to Denmark.

The two servicemen still face a fine or a prison sentence, though both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
