Danish one of the best nationalities, according to index

The International Citizenship Index ranks Denmark as one of the best nationalities worldwide.

Danish ranked in seventh place according to the new index compiled by italiandualcitizenship.net, which takes into accounts parameters such as passport mobility, human rights, women’s rights, transgender rights, parental leave, political democracy, equal marriage rights, labour and healthcare performance.

Parental leave failing

Denmark scored 52 out of 60, dropping points in just three parameters – most notably for maternity leave, for which it scored two, and paternity leave, for which it scored one.

Had the parental leave not been included, it would have finished joint top with Ireland.

European dominance

Denmark is commended for having a strong passport (freedom of movement to 117 countries without a visa), a good gender balance regarding employment and marriage rights, and a strong faith in democracy.

The top six were Iceland, Ireland, Finland, Sweden, the UK and the Netherlands. Only one non-European country made the top ten: New Zealand, which placed tenth.

Continentally, the top countries were Uruguay (South America), Israel (Asia), South Africa (Africa) and Canada (North America, where the US was 35th).