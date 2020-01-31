 Danish one of the best nationalities, according to index - The Post

Danish one of the best nationalities, according to index

Another top ten for Denmark (photo: Pixabay)
January 31st, 2020 12:49 pm| by Valmira Gjoni

The International Citizenship Index ranks Denmark as one of the best nationalities worldwide.

Danish ranked in seventh place according to the new index compiled by italiandualcitizenship.net, which takes into accounts parameters such as passport mobility, human rights, women’s rights, transgender rights, parental leave, political democracy, equal marriage rights, labour and healthcare performance.

Parental leave failing
Denmark scored 52 out of 60, dropping points in just three parameters – most notably for maternity leave, for which it scored two, and paternity leave, for which it scored one.

Had the parental leave not been included, it would have finished joint top with Ireland.

European dominance
Denmark is commended for having a strong passport (freedom of movement to 117 countries without a visa), a good gender balance regarding employment and marriage rights, and a strong faith in democracy.

The top six were Iceland, Ireland, Finland, Sweden, the UK and the Netherlands. Only one non-European country made the top ten: New Zealand, which placed tenth.

Continentally, the top countries were Uruguay (South America), Israel (Asia), South Africa (Africa) and Canada (North America, where the US was 35th).

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Performance Review: Wet with excitement, it really hits the spot!
International
Danish Round-Up: Danish pension funds committed to investing billions in green bonds
Denmark
Danish one of the best nationalities, according to index
Business
Danish skyscraper postponed for a second time

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved