As it currently stands, a parent of a child abducted from Denmark by their former partner, who lives in another country, can be forced to pay child allowance.

Now several Danish parties, including Dansk Folkeparti (DF) and Socialdemokratiet, want to amend the European Hague Convention so that it better protects the parents of abducted children.

“It’s completely unacceptable,” Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil, the spokesperson regarding social issues for Socialdemokratiet, told Jyllands-Posten newspaper.