 Danish Parliament discussing revenge porn – The Post

Danish Parliament discussing revenge porn

Politicians and interest groups holding open hearings today

Revenge porn is on Parliament’s agenda (photo: Dmitry Barsky)
January 25th, 2017 1:21 pm| by Ray W
Revenge porn will be up front and centre on the floor of the Danish Parliament today when the unpleasant topic becomes the subject of an open hearing at Christiansborg.

Politicians, members of the judiciary and interest groups will be there for the discussion of  revenge porn, which is defined as publishing or transmitting nude photos of someone without their consent.



The equality committee, Ligestillingsudvalget, is holding the hearings with the aim on focusing on the victims of revenge porn and how to reduce the impact when it happens.

New initiatives
The equality minister, Karen Ellemann, the education minister, Merete Riis Ager, and Søren Pape Poulsen, the justice minister, are among those participating in the hearing. Poulsen said the government will later present a number of new initiatives based on the outcome of today’s efforts

“The government will present a broad range of new ideas including a  change of attitude towards everything from prevention to punishment,” said Poulsen.

“The Justice Ministry is finalising a report on the problem that includes input from the national police, the state prosecutor and various children’s and women’s groups.”

