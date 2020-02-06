 Danish Parliament has majority in place to ban sex dolls representing infants - The Post

Danish Parliament has majority in place to ban sex dolls representing infants

Socialdemokratiet to approve first opposition bill of its tenure

Bill has strong majority in place (photo: Leif Jørgensen)
February 6th, 2020 11:02 am| by Ben Hamilton

A Parliamentary majority will on Friday will back a first motion to ban the sale of sex dolls representing infants in Denmark via the internet. A bill should then be passed in October.

Up until this time, the legislation has not been in place to ban the sale, unfortunately – and neither the political majority to change it.

Previously, Red Barnet, the Danish branch of Save the Children, had opposed the ban because they did not believe it would reduce the number of child sex abuse cases – and many parties followed their example.

But Red Barnet is alarmed at how life-like such dolls are these days. The silicone dolls have a ‘body temperature’ and their faces, eyes and voices have grown increasingly realistic.

And it no longer entertains any moral argument why they should not be banned.

DF’s triumph
Dansk Folkeparti has played a major role in getting the support for the bill, which it will officially propose tomorrow.

“I hope that we will send a signal to paedophiles who sexually abuse children,” DF MP Peter Skaarup told DR. “We will take every step necessary to protect our children – and that includes banning child sex dolls.”

This will be the first bill proposed by the opposition that will be backed by the government party Socialdemokratiet.

The justice minister, Jeppe Bruus, is confident it is the right decision. “Children should not be portrayed in sexual situations,” he said.

Historically, Denmark has lagged behind other countries in such matters – for example, bestiality was legal until relatively recently – leaving it open to criticism from the media of other (often hypocritical) countries, mostly citing questionable data.

