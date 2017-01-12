Danish Parliament’s new speaker named as Henrik Dam Kristensen

Henrik Dam Kristensen, a 62-year-old Socialdemokratiet MP, now has enough backing in Parliament to be named as its new speaker to replace Pia Kjærsgaard.

He is expected to be formally elected to the post tomorrow at a meeting in Parliament, reports Politiken.

Postman Henrik

Born in Vorbasse in southern Jutland and originally a postman, Kristensen has been an MP since 1990, although he did sit as an MEP from 2004-2007.

Kristensen is one of the few MPs to hold ministerial posts in both the Poul Nyrup Rasmussen and Helle Thorning-Schmidt governments: as employment minister, transport minister, agriculture and fisheries minister, social minister, and minister for food.

In 2016 he became a member of Parliament’s Praesidium.