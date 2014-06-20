Cancer patients in the Capital Region now have a shorter distance to travel for radiation treatment using particle therapy.

The Capital Region has signed an agreement with Region Skåne to send cancer patients to Sweden’s Skandionkliniken in Uppsala. Previously, Danish patients had been sent to the United States.

“It is very gratifying we now have the agreement in place,” Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, the regional chairman of the Capital Region, told News Øresund.