Danish parties stepping up social media funding

With the general election looming on June 5, Danish parties are starting to really shell out the big bucks on social media in an effort to garner as many votes as possible.

Socialdemokratiet is leading the way in style, having spent about 325,000 kroner on 17 ad campaigns between May 14 and 20. Party head Mette Frederiksen has accounted for about 160,000 kroner of that.

Konservative has forked out over 210,000 kroner in second, while Venstre has paid around 200,000 kroner – though PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen has only spent a little over 6,000 kroner on himself.

Anders Samuelsen (Liberal Alliance), Uffe Elbæk (Alternativet), Pernille Vermund (Nye Borgerlige) and Rasmus Paludan (Stram Kurs) are the only party heads who did not pay for Facebook ads between May 14 and 20 . In total, Danish parties spent 1.2 million kroner on Facebook ads that week.

However, probably the most eyebrow-raising social media ad expense probably came from MP Joachim B Olsen, who made waves recently by putting an ad on Pornhub.

Mailing in votes

In related news, more and more Danes are turning to the postal services when it comes to voting in general, local and EU elections.

In the general election in 2015, over 300,000 Danes voted by mail – roughly 9 percent of all votes registered. And in the last EU election, 140,000 Danes voted by mail – about 6 percent of all votes.

People most inclined to vote via mail came from municipalities in or around Copenhagen and, perhaps more predictably, smaller island municipalities such as Ærø and Samsø.

Gentofte saw the highest share of mail votes at 16.7 percent in 2015, followed by Frederiksberg (15 percent) and Rudersdal (14.3). The lowest shares of mailed votes were found in Brønderslev (5 percent), Vejen (5.6) and Jammerbugt (5.8).