 Danish parties want to legalise hard drugs - The Post

Danish parties want to legalise hard drugs

Liberal Alliance, Alternativet and Enhedslisten look to Portugal for inspiration

Legalisation has had immense effect in Portugal (photo: Pixabay)
January 14th, 2020 1:51 pm| by Christian W

Yesterday it a new report emerged revealing that more young Danes are consuming cocaine.

Now several Danish parties want to change the law on the drugs to allow people to use it for their own consumption.

“Despite our ban and hard line on drugs, we see more and more young people using them. So we look to countries like Portugal, where the number of abusers and deaths have dropped in the wake of drug decriminalisation,” Sikandar Siddique, the spokesperson for judicial issues for Alternativet, told TV2 News.

READ ALSO: Cocaine consumption continues to rise among Danish youth

Norway going that way
Siddique maintained that it should still be illegal to smuggle, sell and possess drugs that are not for personal consumption.

Liberal Alliance and Enhedslisten also support the stance.

Last month, the Norwegian attorney general proposed a similar change to the law, stating that current policy has not had the desired impact.

Progressive Portuguese 
Since Portugal decriminalised drugs in 2001, the number of heroin abusers in the country fell from 100,000 to 25,000.

Drug-related deaths have also plummeted, according to EU figures.

Perhaps they should have embraced Peter Tosh’s recommendations sooner (see video below)

