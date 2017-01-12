 Danish passport still opening more doors than most – The Post

Danish passport still opening more doors than most

Only Germans, Swedes and Singaporeans require fewer visas

The Danish passport is a high-value commodity on the black market (photo: PZFUN)
January 20th, 2017 2:02 pm| by Leslie Hawener
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Passport Index doesn’t hang around with its rankings – given that the vast majority of international visa deals remain unchanged over any given year, there don’t tend to be too many changes. It’s not like it’s 1942 or anything!

READ MORE: Danish passport remains among most powerful in the world



Danes, in 2016, lost the right to visit two countries without a visa, but overall their ranking on Global Passport Power Rank 2017 climbed from ninth equal to fourth equal.

Germany top
The Danish passport enables its holders to visit 156 countries without a visa, just two short of the 158 open to Germany.

Singapore and Sweden shared second place, while Finland, France, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, and the US were fourth equal with Denmark.

Afghanistan bottom
Just two countries denied Denmark a share of first place: Mongolia and Rwanda.

And it will surprise few that the same was true of the bottom five: Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan and last-place Afghanistan.

Holders of an Afghan passport can only travel to 23 countries without a visa.

 

 

Related News


Latest News

News
Mio Dio! Danes can learn to gesticulate like Italians
International
Danish passport still opening more doors than most
International
Young engineer only Dane on Forbes starlet list
International
Denmark wants boots on the ground against IS

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved