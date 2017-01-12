Danish passport still opening more doors than most

Passport Index doesn’t hang around with its rankings – given that the vast majority of international visa deals remain unchanged over any given year, there don’t tend to be too many changes. It’s not like it’s 1942 or anything!

Danes, in 2016, lost the right to visit two countries without a visa, but overall their ranking on Global Passport Power Rank 2017 climbed from ninth equal to fourth equal.

Germany top

The Danish passport enables its holders to visit 156 countries without a visa, just two short of the 158 open to Germany.

Singapore and Sweden shared second place, while Finland, France, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, and the US were fourth equal with Denmark.

Afghanistan bottom

Just two countries denied Denmark a share of first place: Mongolia and Rwanda.

And it will surprise few that the same was true of the bottom five: Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan and last-place Afghanistan.

Holders of an Afghan passport can only travel to 23 countries without a visa.