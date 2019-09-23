Danish pension firms dedicating billions to green transition

Ahead of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York this week, PM Mette Frederiksen revealed today that Danish pension firms have agreed to invest an additional 350 billion kroner into Denmark’s green transition over the next decade.

The move will mean that over 10 percent of the Danish pension firms’ funds will be invested into climate-friendly assets by 2030.

”The funds will be earmarked for everything from investment in wind energy parks and more energy-efficient buildings to companies that actively contribute to the green agenda,” Torben Möger Pedersen, the head of PensionDanmark, told TV2 News.

“Of course, we will have ongoing reports on how we are doing in regards to reaching the target. But the figure could very well be even greater if attractive investment opportunities present themselves.”

Praised by PM

Frederiksen was impressed with the news, calling it a “massive step” for the Danish green transition initiative.

The PM also announced that Denmark would also set aside 150 million kroner to the climate fund Global Climate Facility.

