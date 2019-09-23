 Danish pension firms dedicating billions to green transition – The Post

Danish pension firms dedicating billions to green transition

An extra 350 billion kroner to be invested by 2030

PensionDanmark is among the firms that have set a lofty 2030 goal (photo: PensionDanmark)
September 23rd, 2019 3:41 pm| by Christian W

Ahead of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York this week, PM Mette Frederiksen revealed today that Danish pension firms have agreed to invest an additional 350 billion kroner into Denmark’s green transition over the next decade.

The move will mean that over 10 percent of the Danish pension firms’ funds will be invested into climate-friendly assets by 2030.

”The funds will be earmarked for everything from investment in wind energy parks and more energy-efficient buildings to companies that actively contribute to the green agenda,” Torben Möger Pedersen, the head of PensionDanmark, told TV2 News.

“Of course, we will have ongoing reports on how we are doing in regards to reaching the target. But the figure could very well be even greater if attractive investment opportunities present themselves.”

READ ALSO: Report: 14 of 17 largest Danish pension providers invest in Saudi Arabia arms suppliers

Praised by PM
Frederiksen was impressed with the news, calling it a “massive step” for the Danish green transition initiative.

The PM also announced that Denmark would also set aside 150 million kroner to the climate fund Global Climate Facility.

You can see more about the pension firms involved here.

Related News



Latest News

International
Danish pension firms dedicating billions to green transition
National
Number of first-time mothers in their 40s increasing dramatically in Denmark
National
Government ready with bill to increase price of cigarettes by 25 percent
National
A leader with pedigree: Venstre has a new boss

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved