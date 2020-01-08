 Danish personnel under fire from Iranian missiles at air base in Iraq - The Post

Danish personnel under fire from Iranian missiles at air base in Iraq

No Danish personnel were injured (Photo: U.S. Army Sgt. Kalie Jones)
January 8th, 2020 4:36 pm| by Roselyne Min

Danish military personnel were present at an air base located in Al-Asad, Iraq, which was attacked by a missile strike at around 23:30 CET, confirms Danish Defence.

The US Department of Defense has since confirmed that “Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles,” but it has made no official statement regarding casualties.

No one has been injured
According to Danish Defence, no Danish personnel were injured or killed. The airbase accommodates about 130 Danish soldiers as part of the international coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

According to the US Department of Defence, both US and Danish personnel were present.

Meanwhile, the Irbil coalition base was also hit, where it is believed the forces of several other countries were present, but none from Denmark.

“This is a serious situation that the government is following closely. The safety of the Danish soldiers is obviously a key priority for the government at this time,” announced the defence minister, Trine Bramsen.

Retaliation of Soleimani’s death
Iran has confirmed the strikes were made in retaliation for the USA’s assassination of Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani last week.

However, Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has written on Twitter that the Iranian missile attacks on the Iraqi bases should not be seen as an escalation, but solely as a self-defence mesaure.

