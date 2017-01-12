 Danish PM asks Turkish counterpart to cancel visit – The Post

Danish PM asks Turkish counterpart to cancel visit

Trouble in the Netherlands puts kibosh on planned get together

Turkish PM Binali Yildirim has been asked to stay away from Denmark for awhile (photo: kremlin.ru)
March 13th, 2017 11:05 am| by Ray W
Denmark’s prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has asked the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to postponed a planned visit due to “tensions” between Turkey and the Netherlands.

Yildirim had reportedly planned to visit Denmark on Monday, March 20.



“Under normal circumstances, it would be a pleasure to welcome the Turkish Prime Minister,” said Rasmussen.

Rasmussen said that the visit should be postponed due to “the current Turkish attack on Holland” and that the Danish government was “very concerned” about the developments in Turkey.

Protests and harsh words
The row between Turkey and the Netherlands began when Dutch authorities cancelled a Turkish rally in Rotterdam and the Dutch government refused to let the Turkish foreign minister’s plane land.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then referred to the Dutch as being “Nazi remnants” and Yildirim threatened harsh retaliation. Protests have taken place in Rotterdam and Istanbul.

It is not known when Yildirim’s visit will be rescheduled.

