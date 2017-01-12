 Danish PM condemns London attack – The Post

Danish PM condemns London attack

Lars Løkke Rasmussen described the incident as being an attack on western democracy

The scene of terror yesterday (photo: www.parliament.uk)
March 23rd, 2017 12:02 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish prime minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen has condemned the terror attack that claimed the lives of five people in London yesterday.

Rasmussen told Ekstra Bladet tabloid that news of the London attack was terrible, an attack on our democracy and goes to show the state of the world we live in.



Horrified by the images from #London. My thoughts are with our British friends. #dkpol,” Rasmussen wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Another Dane arrested in Turkey on suspicion of terrorism offences

Life goes on
The attack took place yesterday afternoon when a man mowed down pedestrians with a car on Westminster Bridge, then stabbed a police officer before being shot and killed as he tried to gain entrance to Parliament,

Rasmussen, who was due to take part in a state dinner with the rest of the government and representatives of the Royal Family, said that the dinner would still take place despite the news.

“For better or worse, life goes on, and we must insist that it does so,” Rasmussen told Ekstra Bladet.

“Because if we went to bed sad over some terrible news, we would be going to bed sad every night. So we must insist that life goes on.”

Rasmussen said that he called the British PM Teresa May to offer his condolences over the attack.

Related News



Latest News

National
Swimming pools in Denmark at risk of being closed down due to stricter rules
Business
Danish poultry back in shops in South Korea
EU
Unite for Europe sister act on the march in Copenhagen
Activities
Vivienne McKee to play Gertrude at Hamlet’s castle

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved