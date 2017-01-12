Danish PM condemns London attack

The Danish prime minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen has condemned the terror attack that claimed the lives of five people in London yesterday.

Rasmussen told Ekstra Bladet tabloid that news of the London attack was terrible, an attack on our democracy and goes to show the state of the world we live in.

“Horrified by the images from #London. My thoughts are with our British friends. #dkpol,” Rasmussen wrote on Twitter.

Life goes on

The attack took place yesterday afternoon when a man mowed down pedestrians with a car on Westminster Bridge, then stabbed a police officer before being shot and killed as he tried to gain entrance to Parliament,

Rasmussen, who was due to take part in a state dinner with the rest of the government and representatives of the Royal Family, said that the dinner would still take place despite the news.

“For better or worse, life goes on, and we must insist that it does so,” Rasmussen told Ekstra Bladet.

“Because if we went to bed sad over some terrible news, we would be going to bed sad every night. So we must insist that life goes on.”

Rasmussen said that he called the British PM Teresa May to offer his condolences over the attack.