Danish PM open to increased US military presence in Greenland

Now that the whole debacle about Donald Trump’s interest in purchasing Greenland has been put to rest, more realistic matters pertaining to the Arctic have surfaced ahead of the US president’s scheduled visit to Denmark next month.

It’s no secret that the Arctic is poised to become a key element in geopolitical strategising in the near future – with particularly the US, Russia, Canada, China, the UK and the Scandinavian nations taking a keen interest in developments there.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, currently on an official trip to Greenland, stated yesterday that it was “unavoidable” that the US would have a greater military presence in Greenland in the future.

“Fortunately, we’ve seen peaceful development in the Arctic in recent years and there is all the reason in the world to continue to support that. But we can see a rising interest in the Arctic from other countries, which impacts the security aspect – something we must react to,” Frederiksen told TV2 News.

“For years we have stood for the opposite [of aggression] and I still believe that is the correct starting point. We are a part of NATO where the members are one another’s most important allies, so in regards to a military presence, we will need to keep up with developments.”

Is he even coming?

Frederiksen also stated that when she meets Trump in Denmark on September 2, Kim Kielsen, the premier of Greenland, will also be present.

One hitch in the plan, however, was Trump sowing doubt about the trip to Denmark over the weekend, stating that he might confine his journey to Poland.

But as long as the Danish government has been informed of otherwise, it will diligently continue to prepare for his arrival.