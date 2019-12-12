Danish PM: terror case extremely serious

PM Mette Frederiksen is gravely concerned following revelations yesterday evening that the police had foiled a significant terror plot on Danish soil.

Frederiksen underlined that the government is following the situation closely and that it is a reminder that Denmark needs to continue to take the threat of terror seriously.

“I am impressed by the skill and resolute action that the authorities have displayed. Due to the investigation, I cannot make any other statements regarding the case at this time,” said Frederiksen.

Few details have emerged

Because the police want to hold the hearing behind closed doors, there are still few details available about the terror plot.

So far, it is only known that about 20 people were arrested in co-ordinated police efforts across the country.

Around 20 raids in Zealand, Jutland and Funen yielded items related to explosives and the authorities believe that some of those detained attempted to obtain explosives and firearms.

The police suspect that the foiled terror attack had militant Islamic undertones.