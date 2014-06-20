Contact us Advertise with us

Danish PM warns against Britain getting a “competitive edge” following Brexit

Rasmussen says the aim should be to keep the single market intact and to keep Britain close

Lars advises keeping friends close and Brits closer (photo: Johannes Jansson) Lars advises keeping friends close and Brits closer (photo: Johannes Jansson)
September 12th, 2016 8:29 am| by Ray W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen warned Denmark’s EU colleagues to work to ensure that the UK doesn’t end up with a competitive edge when it ultimately pulls out of the union.

“We need to be extremely careful that the side that is leaving doesn’t get particular competitive advantages on its way out,” Rasmussen told Bloomberg last Thursday. “We all want a peaceful divorce, but in this situation only one side wants to part ways, so then we need to protect our own interests.”

Rasmussen said that the goal should be to keep the single market intact and to keep Britain as close to the EU as possible.



A widening gap
EU members are saying that the gap between what the UK wants and what the EU is willing to give is growing.

For example, the British goal of limiting the free movement of labour without losing access to the single market looks increasingly far fetched. Tomas Prouza, the Czech state secretary for EU affairs, has called the UK’s current proposals “completely unrealistic.”

Changes
Members of the Danish government are studying the British exit from the EU to see if its can be used to change policies that affect Denmark, such as restricting access for EU migrants to the welfare system.

READ MORE: More Brits wanting Danish citizenship in wake of Brexit

EU leaders are set to discuss Brexit again during a summit in Slovakia this week. It will be the first time that the UK will not be represented since it joined the EU in 1973.

Related Posts


Latest News

Lars advises keeping friends close and Brits closer (photo: Johannes Jansson)
Danish PM warns against Britain getting a “competitive edge” following Brexit
The board may decide that these guys are just as good as any of that new-fangled stuff (photo: glebK)
Danes fear new medical advisory board could actually hinder treatment
Police aren't sure that this weekend's fires are connect with a rash of earlier arsons (photo: Petr Kratochvil)
Eight cars set on fire at a Copenhagen vehicle inspection centre
Peter brought home the gold...again (photo: Pablo Pérez)
Danish table tennis master brings home the gold
Copenhagen City Hall (photo: Axel Kuhlmann)
Today’s Date: Social Dems forever
In Denmark, it is illegal to sleep in public parks and violation is fined (photo: iStock)
Copenhagen struggles with homeless Roma and Eastern Europeans

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved