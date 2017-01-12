Danish police commend Irish fans in wake of qualifier clash

It’s well known that Irish fans are considered some of the best in the world. They travel in numbers, love a good craic and seem to leave a positive impression everywhere they go. Copenhagen was no exception.

The Copenhagen Police have tipped their hat to the thousands of Irish fans who made the trip to the Danish capital for the Denmark ve Republic of Ireland clash on Saturday.

The match itself may have been dour, but the fanfare was certainly anything but, as fans from both sides were on good form before, during and after the match.

“From a police perspective, Ireland is welcome back to Parken anytime. No registered episodes involving football fans during the night. Many thanks,” Copenhagen Police wrote on Twitter.

Danes to Dublin

It’s not every day that the Copenhagen Police commend fans on Twitter, particularly given the recent trouble with FC Copenhagen and Poland fans.

Let’s hope the Danish fans can live up to the billing tomorrow in Dublin. Should be a breeze as the Danes love a good laugh nearly as much as the Irish do.

Check out one fine example of Irish shenanigans which shows a massive group of them cheering a woman who has just purchased something from Victoria’s Secret on Strøget, Copenhagen’s main walking street.