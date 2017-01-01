 Danish police gearing up to modern age through increased use of apps – The Post

Danish police gearing up to modern age through increased use of apps

It’ll soon be goodbye to long grace periods if you get a speeding ticket, as it could now be in your inbox within 24 hours

The mobile is becoming as important as the gun and handcuffs when it comes to a police officer’s equipment (photo: pxhere)
May 6th, 2019 6:53 pm| by Stephen Gadd

New technology has revolutionised most things, and now it is the turn of the Danish police to climb aboard the digital juggernaut.

Over the next couple of weeks and months, a series of mobile apps are being launched that will make it easier for fines to be handed out, and one of the first off the blocks is connected with speeding tickets.

Fine and dandy
“The fine-levying app is being rolled out now, but not that I would encourage people to make its acquaintance! But it is there, and you will be able to experience it in a number of police districts,” Lars Ole Dybdal, the head of IT at the Rigspolitiet national police force, told DR Nyheder.

Previously, people could expect to wait up to six weeks for a speeding ticket. Now it can be there in 24 hours.

READ ALSO: Police apologise for handing out speeding tickets wrongly

Mobile phones are making increasing inroads as an important law-enforcement tool, replacing the old notebook and pencil and subsequent retyping of the information back at the station via a computer.

Instant recall
Using the new apps is also expected to reduce the number of mistakes and disputes. Now, an officer will avoid the situation when he gets back to the station, opens his notebook and is suddenly in doubt about what he wrote when he noted the offence.

The apps will also to fewer security breaches.

“If a phone should get lost or fall into the wrong hands, we can immediately shut it down so there is no access to the information on it,” said Dybdal.

The other new police apps


Break-in app: police can record crime scenes, add pictures and describe what has happened
Search app: police can look up people, vehicles, passports and driving licences on a register
Photo app: photos from crime scenes and accidents can be sent to a central computer system
Case app: Not ready yet but police can start a case file at a crime or accident scene so that the information is in the system from the beginning where colleagues can see it

