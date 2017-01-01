Danish police gearing up to modern age through increased use of apps

New technology has revolutionised most things, and now it is the turn of the Danish police to climb aboard the digital juggernaut.

Over the next couple of weeks and months, a series of mobile apps are being launched that will make it easier for fines to be handed out, and one of the first off the blocks is connected with speeding tickets.

Fine and dandy

“The fine-levying app is being rolled out now, but not that I would encourage people to make its acquaintance! But it is there, and you will be able to experience it in a number of police districts,” Lars Ole Dybdal, the head of IT at the Rigspolitiet national police force, told DR Nyheder.

Previously, people could expect to wait up to six weeks for a speeding ticket. Now it can be there in 24 hours.

Mobile phones are making increasing inroads as an important law-enforcement tool, replacing the old notebook and pencil and subsequent retyping of the information back at the station via a computer.

Instant recall

Using the new apps is also expected to reduce the number of mistakes and disputes. Now, an officer will avoid the situation when he gets back to the station, opens his notebook and is suddenly in doubt about what he wrote when he noted the offence.

The apps will also to fewer security breaches.

“If a phone should get lost or fall into the wrong hands, we can immediately shut it down so there is no access to the information on it,” said Dybdal.