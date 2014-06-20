South Zealand and Lolland-Falster police will once again comb four large community gardens south of the train station in Korsør in renewed efforts to find the 18-year-old Emilie Meng, who has been missing since July 10.

Meng was last seen at the train station in Korsør at 4 am on July 10 after a night out in Slagelse.

A closer look

Police have searched the area before, but said that they will use an even finer net and question residents and owners of plots in the gardens while once again using search dogs.