Police on Funen are investigating whether a Netflix series may have inspired the killer who dropped a concrete slab onto a German family’s car from a motorway bridge on August 21.

A woman travelling in the car died when a 30-kilo stone struck the car where she sat with her husband and five-year-old son. The boy escaped serious injury, while the man was badly hurt.

Since that attack, more stones have been dropped on vehicles passing under bridges across Denmark. The latest episode involved an ambulance on an emergency call being hit by rocks as it passed under a motorway flyover outside of Aalborg.