Danish politician takes out election ad on Pornhub

From good old “Four more years” to “A name you know” or “A voice for you”, election slogans are usually rather mundane and uninspiring.

But as the 2019 General Election gears up in Denmark, Liberal Alliance MP Joachim B Olsen has knocked out a surefire winner by putting an ad in Pornhub to reach prospective voters. And the slogan?

“Når du er færdig med at gokke, så stem på Jokke” (when you finish wanking, vote for Jokke’ [a nickname for Joachim]) it reads.

Olsen admitted the platform is perhaps a little less traditional than the usual posters hanging on every lamppost and tree in the country, but the potential is massive.

“You need to get out everywhere, so we thought it could be amusing with an ad on Pornhub. Half the internet is porn and you need to be where the voters are – including a porn site,” Olsen told DR Nyheder.

Erection campaign

Olsen said the ad is meant to get a laugh out of people, even if he doesn’t get a rise out of it … in terms of voter numbers.

The former Olympic silver medallist hadn’t discussed putting up the ad with his party, but he has received a good response so far – from most people at least.

“I know that some people will be aghast. You can’t say anything today without some people getting upset. I don’t take it very seriously. Those who know me as a politician know that I am serious, but I have a sense of humour and think this is a good laugh,” he concluded.