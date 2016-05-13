 Danish politician to ‘intern’ as a homeless person – The Post

Danish politician to ‘intern’ as a homeless person

Thorsten Gejl swaps comfy halls of Parliament for a brief learning stint on the streets

Thorsten Gejl is going to extraordinary lengths (photo: Thorsten Gejl/Facebook)
March 4th, 2019 5:20 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Politicians are often accused of straying from their constituents and forgetting who they represent once they reach the high-end of the policy-making spectrum.

But it would probably be a challenge to charge Thorsten Gejl of doing so following the revelation that the Alternativet party MP has decided to take a week-long ‘internship’ as a homeless person in Aarhus this week.

“The goal is to become more aware of what we can do to better in our efforts to see more homeless Danes find their footing again,” Gejl wrote on Facebook.

READ MORE: Spike in young homeless people in Denmark

Sleeping rough
Gejl stated that over the past four years he has seen how Parliament has earmarked millions in resources to alleviate homelessness, only to see the problem compounded – and in some places, such as Aarhus, explosively so.

Tonight he will be staying in a camper in Skrænten, a temporary homeless shelter area in Aarhus that acts as a kind of transition place for those trying to move away from a life on the streets.

Later in the week he will be sleeping at a shelter, as well as on the streets and other places, to bring him into close contact with the homeless and their experiences.

“I need to gain some knowledge to hear what works. And to do this, it’s often best to speak with those affected: the homeless themselves and the people who help them on the streets and in the shelters.”

Figures from late last year revealed that there has been a 50 percent increase in young people living on the streets since 2009.

Related News



Latest News

National
Danish politician to ‘intern’ as a homeless person
National
Churches moving with the times: contribute to the collection via MobilePay
National
Aarhus program helping to integrate returned IS fighters
International
Denmark top dog for gender equality in the labour market

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved