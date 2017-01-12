 Danish politicians react to Canadian mosque attack – The Post

Danish politicians react to Canadian mosque attack

“Ugly” attack the work of “crazy people”

Pernille Skipper is among those condemning the Quebec attack (photo: Mogens Engelund)
January 30th, 2017 12:16 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish politicians are joining people around the world in condemning the deadly attack at a mosque in Quebec, Canada.

Six people were killed and eight wounded in yesterday’s attack that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has called a terrorist attack.



“These are terrible times,” said Anders Samuelsen, the Danish foreign minister. “There are so many innocents getting caught up in conflicts that they have nothing to do with”

Samuelsen said that tough measures should be taken against “the terrorists and madmen who carry out these acts”.

Arrests made
Søren Pape Poulsen, the Danish justice minister, called the shootings “an attack on our free, enlightened society” and Enhedslisten spokesperson Pernille Skipper called for unity.

“This is an ugly attack in the night,” she said. “Our thoughts go out to the families, to Canada and to our small planet, which has a need for so much less hatred and divisiveness.”

So far, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders. One was arrested at the scene, while another was arrested near the island of île d’Orléans. According to a spokeswoman for the Canadian police, there are no indications that there are more suspects.

Related News


Latest News

International
Danish politicians react to Canadian mosque attack
Denmark
Hundreds of barrels of poison could be hidden in northern Denmark
International
Danish drug giant investing big in UK
National
Private companies ready to bid on handling IT for the Danish government

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved