Danish politician’s sister among victims in double-murder case

A 39-year-old man is currently in police custody charged with the murder of two women in Zealand – one of whom was a sister of the prominent Dansk Folkeparti (DF) politician Morten Messerschmidt.

Martin Degn has been charged with killing Line Messerschmidt in Ruds Vedby and then Jeanette Rømer Hansen in Kundby some 30 km away.

Messerschmidt was his girlfriend and the mother of two of his children, while Hansen is reported to be an ex-girlfriend.

Called the cops

Degn has pleaded not guilty to murder, but he has admitted to violence resulting in death – a crime that carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

Degn called the police following the killing of Messerschmidt, and the police tried in vain to keep him on the line and secure his arrest.

Degn then drove to Kundby and killed Hansen. He then called the police, who convinced him to turn himself in at the police station in Holbæk.

“It’s with great sorrow and sympathy with Morten Messerschmidt and his family that we received the terrible news that Morten’s half sister, aged 31, was killed on Thursday night,” DF head Kristian Thulesen Dahl wrote on Twitter.