The black metal band Solbrud is scheduled to give a concert in an Aarhus church tonight.

Christian Roar Pedersen, a vicar and media consultant, believes the band’s music crosses the line for what should be permitted in a church.

“It does not fit the character of a sanctuary,” Pedersen told DR Nyheder. “This is a space where we come to baptise babies, get married and to say goodbye to our loved ones.