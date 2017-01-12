 Danish PM to discuss Brexit strategy with top business people and union reps – The Post

Danish PM to discuss Brexit strategy with top business people and union reps

In light of the impending divorce between the United Kingdom and the EU, Denmark is planning its future strategy

Goodbye and good luck – UK to trigger Article 50 on Wednesday (photo:
March 24th, 2017 11:59 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

On Wednesday March 29, British prime minister Theresa May will activate Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which will officially start the process of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the EU.

READ ALSO: David Davis in Copenhagen for Brexit talks



PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen has invited a number of key ministers, plus union officials and top business executives, to a meeting at Marienborg, his official residence, on Monday, DR Nyheder reports.

A lot of jobs at stake
It is estimated that around 2,400 companies export goods to the United Kingdom, and that this involves 53,000 jobs. “That’s a very large number, and it indicates the importance of having a strong trading relationship with the United Kingdom,” the prime minister said.

“That’s also why I’m rather unhappy that we are engaged in divorce proceedings – which we’ve never wanted – but which we have to respect.”

Unified strategy and information-sharing
Rasmussen emphasised that it is important to have a unified Danish strategy for the UK’s departure.

“Our interest is to secure access to the British market as advantageously as possible, but of course on balanced terms,” he said. “To continue the divorce analogy, you can’t have the children every second week if you don’t pay your share of the child support.”

He added that “when we meet on Monday, it will probably be to build a partnership and channel for mutual information-sharing for the Danish businesses that have the most at stake here.”

Once May has activated Article 50, the 27 remaining EU countries will hold a summit meeting a month later to adopt the guidelines for negotiation on the British withdrawal from the EU.



Latest News

Culture
Danish documentary key in South African wine drama
News
Critical in Cluj: Denmark looking for points in Romania
International
Danish PM to discuss Brexit strategy with top business people and union reps
Denmark
Dead WWII German pilot identified

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved