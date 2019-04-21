 Danish research: A heavy intake of ginger can cause a miscarriage – The Post

Danish research: A heavy intake of ginger can cause a miscarriage

‘Everything in moderation’ is a maxim that one would do well to remember – especially if you are going to have a baby

These are probably okay if you don’t eat too many of them (photo: Veganbaking.net)
April 12th, 2019 1:27 pm| by Stephen Gadd

If you are pregnant, or trying to become so, following the advice of the Spice Girls to ‘Spice up your life’ by consuming lots of ginger is not a good idea.

Popular wisdom recommends ginger as an aid to combatting morning sickness, but results of experiments on rats carried out by the DTU Food Institute at the Technical University of Denmark reveal that the chances of having a miscarriage are much greater if large quantities of ginger are consumed.

Ginger nuts
As a consequence, the Fødevarestyrelsen food authority is now recommending that pregnant women don’t consume ginger shots or food supplements containing ginger. The authority suggests morning sickness problems can be alleviated by eating a greater number of smaller meals.

So far, the researchers have been unable to pinpoint which substances in ginger are harmful to pregnant people. It is also fine to eat ginger as a spice if it is part of a varied diet, so maybe the Spice Girls weren’t completely wrong after all.

Related News



Latest News

News
Sports Round-Up: Four Danes gunning for Stanley Cup as world championship draw near
Community
About Town: Pandas the new star attraction at Copenhagen Zoo
National
Danish research: A heavy intake of ginger can cause a miscarriage
Activities
Late April Festivals: Comedy, calzone and cosplay

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved