Danish research: A heavy intake of ginger can cause a miscarriage

If you are pregnant, or trying to become so, following the advice of the Spice Girls to ‘Spice up your life’ by consuming lots of ginger is not a good idea.

Popular wisdom recommends ginger as an aid to combatting morning sickness, but results of experiments on rats carried out by the DTU Food Institute at the Technical University of Denmark reveal that the chances of having a miscarriage are much greater if large quantities of ginger are consumed.

Ginger nuts

As a consequence, the Fødevarestyrelsen food authority is now recommending that pregnant women don’t consume ginger shots or food supplements containing ginger. The authority suggests morning sickness problems can be alleviated by eating a greater number of smaller meals.

So far, the researchers have been unable to pinpoint which substances in ginger are harmful to pregnant people. It is also fine to eat ginger as a spice if it is part of a varied diet, so maybe the Spice Girls weren’t completely wrong after all.