New research from Denmark shows that circumcised boys have a higher risk of developing urinal tract issues – particularly meatus stenosis, an abnormal narrowing of the urethral opening.

According to the research, compiled by Morten Frisch and Jacob Simonsen from the State Serum Institute (SSI), circumcised boys have a 26 times higher chance of developing meatus stenosis than uncircumcised boys.

“It’s the first time someone has systematically followed up on circumcised boys many years after they’ve been circumcised,” Frisch told Videnskab.dk.