 Danish research closing in on vaccine for bone marrow cancer – The Post

Danish research closing in on vaccine for bone marrow cancer

Vaccine mobilises the immune system to target and annihilate the cancer cells

Could immunotherapy be the way forward? (photo: Pixabay)
October 30th, 2017 3:42 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish researchers are inching closer to being able to launch the first vaccine trial that could ultimately lead to a cure for bone marrow cancer.

Morten Orebo Holmström, a doctor and PhD student at Zealand University Hospital in Roskilde, says his research, which is based on immunotherapy – treatment that uses the body’s own immune system to fight the cancer – has been more than promising thus far.

“We will commence with the first vaccinations on patients in the first half of 2018. The first trials will look into whether the vaccine is harmful or has serious side-effects,” Holmström told SN.dk.

READ MORE: Danish researchers on verge of cancer treatment breakthrough

Superseding transplantations
Holmström said he expects to become the first researcher in the world to develop this kind of immunotherapy vaccine.

“It works in the lab petri dishes, though we don’t yet know whether it will also work in the organism, but we believe it will.”

In nearly all instances of bone marrow cancer two genetic mutations are particularly seen, and the research has now proven that the immune system is capable of recognising and eradicating cancer cells that carry the two mutations (JAK2 or CALR).

Bone marrow cancer affects some 350 Danes every year and, as of now, the only cure is to have a bone marrow transplantation.

Related News



Latest News

International
Like the plot of ‘Lion’, but with no happy ending for Danish adoptee from India
Business
Halloween here to stay, new survey shows
News
Danish research closing in on vaccine for bone marrow cancer
Local
Stabbed 14 times but killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, claims submariner in new explanation

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved